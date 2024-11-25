CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells $900,750.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

CCCS opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 623.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,938,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

