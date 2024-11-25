Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,664. This trade represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

