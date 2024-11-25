Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,781,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

