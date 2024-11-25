Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

