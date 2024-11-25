Century Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $108.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

