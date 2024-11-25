Cerity Partners LLC Has $27.91 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $27,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after acquiring an additional 275,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 268,198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of MNST opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

