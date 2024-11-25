Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 14,187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $99.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

