Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 162,761 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,761 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $64.35 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

