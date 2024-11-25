CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 26,945 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 886.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

