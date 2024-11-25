Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.38% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $81,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $181.75 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

