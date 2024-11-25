Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 54,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Chevron by 7.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.71. 347,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

