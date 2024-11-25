Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $62.01 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

