Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 0.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $221.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $136.87 and a one year high of $227.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

