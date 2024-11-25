Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

