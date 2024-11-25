Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 181.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

