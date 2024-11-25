Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.