Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 9,467 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $267,253.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $19,140,391.68. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60.

Confluent Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.52 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.