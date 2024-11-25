Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.