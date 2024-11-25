Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Coupang by 438.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 687,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Up 1.3 %

Coupang stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.