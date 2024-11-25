Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $63.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

