Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.46.

EXPE opened at $184.92 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average is $137.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

