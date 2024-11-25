Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $856,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,419,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.24 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

