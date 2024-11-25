CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

CUBE opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 302.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 195.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

