CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at TD Cowen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. 1,762,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,317,304. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

