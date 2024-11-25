D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the second quarter worth $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 232.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the second quarter worth $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 243.3% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
