D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 456.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUMA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Humacyte stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $3,601,603.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,521.28. This trade represents a 25.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,153 shares of company stock worth $13,476,796. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $197,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Humacyte by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.