Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 140,627 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,627 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 170.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 41.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

