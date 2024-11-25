Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.48 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $203.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

