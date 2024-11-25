Darden Wealth Group Inc Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $164.23 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

