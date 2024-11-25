Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

