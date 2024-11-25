Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $610.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $463.89 and a 52 week high of $611.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

