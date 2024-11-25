Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 573,282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

