Davis R M Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

