Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $56,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMETEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,777,000 after purchasing an additional 148,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,526,000 after buying an additional 703,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,761,000 after buying an additional 186,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AME opened at $197.38 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

