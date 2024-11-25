Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

