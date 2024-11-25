Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Sunday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Delek Group Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of DELKY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. Delek Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.
Delek Group Company Profile
