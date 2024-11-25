Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Sunday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Delek Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of DELKY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. Delek Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Foreign Energy, and Other Operations. It holds interests in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs in Cyprus; assets oil offshore oil assets in the Mediterranean, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

