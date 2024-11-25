Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,532,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,450,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,503,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,459,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.90. 12,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,451. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.6536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

