Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,619,000 after acquiring an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.