Diversified LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 213,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,410 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,463 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $203.42 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.55 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.