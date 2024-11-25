Diversified LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

