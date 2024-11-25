Diversified LLC Sells 353 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Diversified LLC owned about 1.21% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

