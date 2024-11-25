Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.84 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average is $260.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

