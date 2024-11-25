Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 479.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8,814.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Walmart by 202.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,431,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314,185 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $320,246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $726.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.