Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.