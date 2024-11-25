DRW Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,288.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

