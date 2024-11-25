DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $191.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

