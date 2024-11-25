DRW Securities LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.