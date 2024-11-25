DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

