Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 19,517 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 26.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE OSK opened at $111.81 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

