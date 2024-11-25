Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $197.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.70 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

